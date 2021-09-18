MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) Has Gained 34.64% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.41, to imply a decrease of -10.41% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The MMMB share’s 52-week high remains $4.21, putting it -74.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.66. The company has a valuation of $89.44M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 465.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MMMB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) trade information

After registering a -10.41% downside in the last session, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.88 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -10.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.72%, and -7.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.85, implying an increase of 50.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.85 and $4.85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMMB has been trading -101.24% off suggested target high and -101.24% from its likely low.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) shares are -15.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.00% against 10.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $12.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.06 million.

MMMB Dividends

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB)’s Major holders

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. insiders hold 45.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.33% of the shares at 9.75% float percentage. In total, 5.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jacob Discovery Fd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 86600.0 shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.26 million.