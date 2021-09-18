Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Up 46.02% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 27.23% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.56, to imply an increase of 2.62% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The LOOP share’s 52-week high remains $18.20, putting it -72.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.70. The company has a valuation of $452.92M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 282.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LOOP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) trade information

After registering a 2.62% upside in the last session, Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.44 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 2.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.40%, and 15.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.23%. Short interest in Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) saw shorts transact 2.29 million shares and set a 7.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.50, implying an increase of 42.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOOP has been trading -98.86% off suggested target high and -51.52% from its likely low.

Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Loop Industries Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) shares are 27.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.60% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -84.60% this quarter before jumping 26.50% for the next one.

LOOP Dividends

Loop Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 12 and July 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Loop Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s Major holders

Loop Industries Inc. insiders hold 63.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.28% of the shares at 41.52% float percentage. In total, 15.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Handelsbanken Fonder AB. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.25 million shares (or 6.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Creative Planning with 0.82 million shares, or about 2.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.58 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Environmental Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 0.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 1.34 million.