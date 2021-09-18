Is Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.62, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The VWTR share’s 52-week high remains $16.28, putting it -29.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.20. The company has a valuation of $230.44M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 198.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the last session, Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.04 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.08%, and -5.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.97%. Short interest in Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) saw shorts transact 0.5 million shares and set a 6.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.00, implying an increase of 59.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VWTR has been trading -145.64% off suggested target high and -145.64% from its likely low.

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) estimates and forecasts

VWTR Dividends

Vidler Water Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 05 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vidler Water Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vidler Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)’s Major holders

Vidler Water Resources Inc. insiders hold 1.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.75% of the shares at 65.68% float percentage. In total, 64.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.48 million shares (or 13.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.3 million shares, or about 7.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.6 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-First Foundation Total Return Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vidler Water Resources Inc. (VWTR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-First Foundation Total Return Fd holds roughly 0.65 million shares. This is just over 3.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 4.84 million.