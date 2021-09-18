Is Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.99, to imply a decrease of -3.12% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The SCHN share’s 52-week high remains $59.34, putting it -44.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.78. The company has a valuation of $1.13B, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 299.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCHN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.57.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) trade information

After registering a -3.12% downside in the last session, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.09 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.19%, and -20.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.46%. Short interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw shorts transact 0.65 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.00, implying an increase of 43.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCHN has been trading -95.17% off suggested target high and -56.14% from its likely low.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) shares are -0.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,253.49% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 582.60% this quarter before jumping 142.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $788.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $769.19 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -107.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

SCHN Dividends

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.75, with the share yield ticking at 1.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.12%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s Major holders

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. insiders hold 5.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.15% of the shares at 93.40% float percentage. In total, 88.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.51 million shares (or 12.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $146.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.33 million shares, or about 8.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $97.42 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 3.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.68 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 32.0 million.