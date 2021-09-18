Ipsidy Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: AUID) Up 226.96% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Ipsidy Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:AUID)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.34, to imply an increase of 9.34% or $1.14 in intraday trading. The AUID share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -4.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.40. The company has a valuation of $281.74M, with average of 55.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Ipsidy Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:AUID) trade information

After registering a 9.34% upside in the last session, Ipsidy Inc. Common Stock (AUID) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.50 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 9.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.34%, and 60.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 226.96%.

Ipsidy Inc. Common Stock (AUID) estimates and forecasts

AUID Dividends

Ipsidy Inc. Common Stock has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ipsidy Inc. Common Stock has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ipsidy Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:AUID)’s Major holders

Ipsidy Inc. Common Stock insiders hold 32.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.15% of the shares at 0.23% float percentage. In total, 0.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 35601.0 shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.42 million.