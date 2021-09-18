INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) Drops -65.59% From Highs, What Happens Next?

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.34, to imply an increase of 1.49% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The INMB share’s 52-week high remains $30.37, putting it -65.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.28. The company has a valuation of $324.62M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 562.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for INmune Bio Inc. (INMB), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INMB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) trade information

After registering a 1.49% upside in the last session, INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.39 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.30%, and 10.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.50%. Short interest in INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) saw shorts transact 0.8 million shares and set a 4.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.75, implying an increase of 44.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INMB has been trading -129.01% off suggested target high and -41.77% from its likely low.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing INmune Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) shares are 31.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -68.32% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.60% this quarter before falling -92.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8,718.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $970k.

INMB Dividends

INmune Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. INmune Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s Major holders

INmune Bio Inc. insiders hold 40.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.56% of the shares at 22.82% float percentage. In total, 13.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 2.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 0.23 million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.77 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52329.0, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 0.9 million.