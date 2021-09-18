Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: III) Up Almost 14.37% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.56, to imply a decrease of -0.66% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The III share’s 52-week high remains $8.37, putting it -10.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $371.12M, with average of 476.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Information Services Group Inc. (III), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give III a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, Information Services Group Inc. (III) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.37 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.95%, and 14.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 130.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.33, implying an increase of 18.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, III has been trading -45.5% off suggested target high and -5.82% from its likely low.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Information Services Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Information Services Group Inc. (III) shares are 85.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.71% against 25.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.00% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $66.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $61.63 million and $66.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.50% before dropping -1.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

III Dividends

Information Services Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Information Services Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III)’s Major holders

Information Services Group Inc. insiders hold 27.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.95% of the shares at 71.52% float percentage. In total, 51.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Private Capital Management, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.79 million shares (or 11.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.7 million shares, or about 5.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $15.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Information Services Group Inc. (III) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 3.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 2.85 million.