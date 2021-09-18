IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) Is One Stock You Should Watch

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.70, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The IDT share’s 52-week high remains $57.10, putting it -24.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 86.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.95. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.08K shares over the past 3 months.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the last session, IDT Corporation (IDT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.24 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.02%, and 3.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 269.74%. Short interest in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 6.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.22, implying a decrease of -200.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.22 and $15.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDT has been trading 66.7% off suggested target high and 66.7% from its likely low.

IDT Corporation (IDT) estimates and forecasts

IDT Dividends

IDT Corporation has its next earnings report out between September 29 and October 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IDT Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)’s Major holders

IDT Corporation insiders hold 44.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.04% of the shares at 77.43% float percentage. In total, 43.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.49 million shares (or 6.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.47 million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $33.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IDT Corporation (IDT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.63 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.46 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 10.96 million.