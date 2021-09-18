High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Is 75.15% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.72, to imply an increase of 2.13% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The HITI share’s 52-week high remains $13.29, putting it -97.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $434.25M, with average of 283.99K shares over the past 3 months.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) trade information

After registering a 2.13% upside in the last session, High Tide Inc. (HITI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.80 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.46%, and -6.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 123.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.25, implying an increase of 55.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HITI has been trading -197.62% off suggested target high and -78.57% from its likely low.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing High Tide Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. High Tide Inc. (HITI) shares are -31.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -950.00% against 16.60%.

HITI Dividends

High Tide Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. High Tide Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s Major holders

High Tide Inc. insiders hold 12.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.79% of the shares at 4.34% float percentage. In total, 3.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 46134.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.37 million.

We also have Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the High Tide Inc. (HITI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 1.45 million.