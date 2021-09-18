For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) Is Worth A Shot

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.83, to imply an increase of 6.97% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The KLDO share’s 52-week high remains $20.50, putting it -251.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.04. The company has a valuation of $265.26M, with average of 250.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KLDO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

After registering a 6.97% upside in the last session, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.93 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 6.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.42%, and -2.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.93%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.83, implying an increase of 63.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KLDO has been trading -328.82% off suggested target high and 14.24% from its likely low.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kaleido Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) shares are -46.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.33% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.90% this quarter before falling -1.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 74.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $170k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 million.

KLDO Dividends

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 4.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.65% of the shares at 85.69% float percentage. In total, 81.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 19.58 million shares (or 45.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $145.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.38 million shares, or about 14.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $47.45 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.42 million shares. This is just over 5.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.8 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 6.34 million.