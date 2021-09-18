Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) Stock Gained 35.48% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.27, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The DTST share’s 52-week high remains $38.80, putting it -636.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $32.78M, with average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

After registering a 0.76% upside in the last session, Data Storage Corporation (DTST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.06 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.88%, and 35.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.56%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) estimates and forecasts

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Data Storage Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Data Storage Corporation insiders hold 41.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.80% of the shares at 21.84% float percentage. In total, 12.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by People’s United Financial, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.42 million shares (or 6.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 0.34 million shares, or about 5.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.97 million.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 56314.0 shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million