Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Up 1.89% YTD

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $89.40, to imply a decrease of -0.67% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The CMPR share’s 52-week high remains $128.87, putting it -44.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.26. The company has a valuation of $2.31B, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 100.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cimpress plc (CMPR), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CMPR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) trade information

After registering a -0.67% downside in the last session, Cimpress plc (CMPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 90.95 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.44%, and -0.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.89%. Short interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) saw shorts transact 0.79 million shares and set a 7.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $122.50, implying an increase of 27.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $115.00 and $130.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMPR has been trading -45.41% off suggested target high and -28.64% from its likely low.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cimpress plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cimpress plc (CMPR) shares are -14.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 401.77% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.20% this quarter before jumping 58.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $645.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $850.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -30.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -175.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

CMPR Dividends

Cimpress plc has its next earnings report out between October 28 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cimpress plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s Major holders

Cimpress plc insiders hold 15.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.41% of the shares at 107.15% float percentage. In total, 90.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prescott General Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.91 million shares (or 15.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $391.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 3.35 million shares, or about 12.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $335.04 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cimpress plc (CMPR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund holds roughly 2.15 million shares. This is just over 8.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $215.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 50.37 million.