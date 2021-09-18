CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) Surged -46.28% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.93, to imply an increase of 5.16% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The CMCT share’s 52-week high remains $17.29, putting it -149.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.50. The company has a valuation of $168.75M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 122.73K shares over the past 3 months.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) trade information

After registering a 5.16% upside in the last session, CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.10 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 5.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.05%, and -2.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.33%. Short interest in CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw shorts transact 49830.0 shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $16.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.5 million.

CMCT Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 4.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.08%.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT)’s Major holders

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation insiders hold 41.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.88% of the shares at 42.46% float percentage. In total, 24.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 3.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is PGGM Investments with 0.75 million shares, or about 3.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.36 million shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 0.92 million.