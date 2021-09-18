Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) Dropped -3.88 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.99, to imply a decrease of -1.98% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CHEK share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -353.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $97.27M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHEK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

After registering a -1.98% downside in the last session, Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.88%, and 5.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 115.22%. Short interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw shorts transact 3.77 million shares and set a 2.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 60.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHEK has been trading -203.03% off suggested target high and -102.02% from its likely low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Check-Cap Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) shares are -53.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -150.00% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.40% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one.

CHEK Dividends

Check-Cap Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Check-Cap Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Check-Cap Ltd. insiders hold 10.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.38% of the shares at 6.03% float percentage. In total, 5.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 5.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 2.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.24 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 91492.0 shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58424.0, or 1.10% of the shares, all valued at about 92894.0.