Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) Spiked 24.07% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.35, to imply an increase of 0.30% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CEPU share’s 52-week high remains $3.35, putting it 0.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.90. The company has a valuation of $504.23M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 263.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CEPU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) trade information

After registering a 0.30% upside in the last session, Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.40 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.07%, and 36.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.07%. Short interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.10, implying an increase of 72.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.10 and $12.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CEPU has been trading -261.19% off suggested target high and -261.19% from its likely low.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $136.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $130.38 million and $106.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

CEPU Dividends

Central Puerto S.A. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Central Puerto S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s Major holders

Central Puerto S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.29% of the shares at 3.29% float percentage. In total, 3.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.95 million shares (or 1.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. with 0.58 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.31 million.

We also have Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 0.43 million.