Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Has Decreased By 10.46 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.11, to imply a decrease of -0.56% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The EBR share’s 52-week high remains $9.61, putting it -35.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.69. The company has a valuation of $11.16B, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 877.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the last session, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.39 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.45%, and 1.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.77%. Short interest in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) saw shorts transact 2.16 million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.98, implying an increase of 35.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.79 and $13.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBR has been trading -87.34% off suggested target high and -23.63% from its likely low.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) shares are 16.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.88% against 5.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.46 billion.

EBR Dividends

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.70, with the share yield ticking at 9.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.19% of the shares at 1.19% float percentage. In total, 1.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.84 million shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.86 million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.08 million.

We also have iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.97 million shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 6.58 million.