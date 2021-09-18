Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) Has Fallen -32.54% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.70, to imply an increase of 5.68% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The APOP share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -32.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.65. The company has a valuation of $26.19M, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

After registering a 5.68% upside in the last session, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.71 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 5.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.51%, and 55.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 210.19%. Short interest in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying a decrease of -123.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APOP has been trading 55.22% off suggested target high and 55.22% from its likely low.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

APOP Dividends

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. insiders hold 3.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.60% of the shares at 16.19% float percentage. In total, 15.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 2.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 20347.0 shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $63889.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 10200.0 shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38250.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6202.0, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 23257.0.