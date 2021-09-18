Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) On Friday â€“ Up 43.91% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $77.32, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $1.11 in intraday trading. The CSTL shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $107.69, putting it -39.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.37. The company has a valuation of $1.98B, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 186.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CSTL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the last session, Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 78.47 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.81%, and 26.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.15%. Short interest in Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw shorts transact 1.36 million shares and set a 4.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $88.50, implying an increase of 12.63% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $78.00 and $94.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSTL has been trading -21.57% off suggested target high and -0.88% from its likely low.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Castle Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) shares are 16.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -161.70% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -73.90% this quarter before falling -69.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 46.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $22.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.99 million and $17.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.20% before jumping 39.20% in the following quarter.

CSTL Dividends

Castle Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Castle Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)â€™s Major holders

Castle Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 10.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.61% of the shares at 101.01% float percentage. In total, 90.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 10.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $177.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.35 million shares, or about 9.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $161.12 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 9.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $149.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 3.40% of the shares, all valued at about 58.33 million.