Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE: MNRL): How Can A Stock Be Up 78.02% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.33, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The MNRL share’s 52-week high remains $21.68, putting it -12.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.16. The company has a valuation of $1.09B, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 223.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside in the last session, Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.87 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.04%, and 11.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.02%. Short interest in Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) saw shorts transact 0.99 million shares and set a 5.62 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brigham Minerals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) shares are 28.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 510.53% against 22.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before falling -35.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $40.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.12 million.

MNRL Dividends

Brigham Minerals Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brigham Minerals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 2.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s Major holders

Brigham Minerals Inc. insiders hold 1.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.49% of the shares at 87.68% float percentage. In total, 86.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.91 million shares (or 13.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.73 million shares, or about 10.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $100.78 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds roughly 2.2 million shares. This is just over 4.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 4.42% of the shares, all valued at about 36.28 million.