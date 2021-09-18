Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) Friday â€“ The Stock Is Down -472.45% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $3.23, to imply an increase of 0.31% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ASMB shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $18.49, putting it -472.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.09. The company has a valuation of $141.22M, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) trade information

After registering a 0.31% upside in the last session, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.47 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -11.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.61%. Short interest in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw shorts transact 2.78 million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Assembly Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) shares are -33.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.86% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -522.20% this quarter before jumping 43.70% for the next one.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.61 million and $1.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 52.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.00% annually.

ASMB Dividends

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)â€™s Major holders

Assembly Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.55% of the shares at 61.50% float percentage. In total, 60.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Satter Management Company, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 4.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 2.22 million shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.63 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 2.05 million.