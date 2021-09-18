Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Added 0.19 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.35, to imply a decrease of -2.19% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The ARCO share’s 52-week high remains $6.75, putting it -26.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.82. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 670.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) trade information

After registering a -2.19% downside in the last session, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.63 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.19%, and -2.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.44%. Short interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw shorts transact 1.34 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.23, implying an increase of 26.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.10 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCO has been trading -49.53% off suggested target high and -14.02% from its likely low.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) shares are 5.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against 33.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 157.10% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $655.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $713.92 million.

ARCO Dividends

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 1.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s Major holders

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.27% of the shares at 76.60% float percentage. In total, 73.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.39 million shares (or 15.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nuveen Asset Management with 19.13 million shares, or about 15.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $97.39 million.

We also have Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Emerging Markets All Cap Fund holds roughly 10.93 million shares. This is just over 8.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.98 million, or 8.05% of the shares, all valued at about 49.32 million.