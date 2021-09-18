Analysts Say Silk Road Medical Inc Can Reach $75.00 In 12 Months

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.23, to imply a decrease of -0.95% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The SILK share’s 52-week high remains $75.80, putting it -30.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.11. The company has a valuation of $2.04B, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 316.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SILK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 59.50 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.22%, and 9.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.54%. Short interest in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) saw shorts transact 1.8 million shares and set a 6.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.50, implying an increase of 6.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SILK has been trading -28.8% off suggested target high and 14.13% from its likely low.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Silk Road Medical Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) shares are 18.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.28% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.20% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $27.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.07 million and $21.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.20% before jumping 45.70% in the following quarter.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Silk Road Medical Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

Silk Road Medical Inc insiders hold 2.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.84% of the shares at 110.81% float percentage. In total, 107.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.16 million shares (or 9.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $160.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.95 million shares, or about 8.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $149.49 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.08 million shares. This is just over 6.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $105.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 3.50% of the shares, all valued at about 73.82 million.