After This Week’s -5.98% Loss In Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE: NGVC), We Just Learned Something New

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.22, to imply an increase of 2.71% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The NGVC share’s 52-week high remains $18.75, putting it -83.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.23. The company has a valuation of $242.21M, with average of 98.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NGVC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) trade information

After registering a 2.71% upside in the last session, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.99 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.98%, and -11.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.62%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 21.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NGVC has been trading -27.2% off suggested target high and -27.2% from its likely low.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) shares are -39.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.20% against 15.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 112.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.10% annually.

NGVC Dividends

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 17 and November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 2.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s Major holders

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. insiders hold 46.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.32% of the shares at 67.95% float percentage. In total, 36.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 6.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.77 million shares, or about 3.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.26 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 3.36 million.