After This Week’s 32.28% Gain In Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM), We Just Learned Something New

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.67, to imply an increase of 7.40% or $1.7 in intraday trading. The IMNM share’s 52-week high remains $63.78, putting it -158.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.27. The company has a valuation of $283.46M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 456.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Immunome Inc. (IMNM), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMNM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

After registering a 7.40% upside in the last session, Immunome Inc. (IMNM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.99 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 7.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.28%, and 74.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 154.86%. Short interest in Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.00, implying a decrease of -17.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMNM has been trading 14.88% off suggested target high and 14.88% from its likely low.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immunome Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Immunome Inc. (IMNM) shares are -31.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.07% against 7.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.7 million.

IMNM Dividends

Immunome Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immunome Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s Major holders

Immunome Inc. insiders hold 28.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.57% of the shares at 23.29% float percentage. In total, 16.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alpine Global Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 6.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prentice Capital Management, LP with 0.33 million shares, or about 2.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.25 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immunome Inc. (IMNM) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93273.0, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 3.16 million.