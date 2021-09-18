A Look At REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.09, to imply a decrease of -0.12% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The REVG share’s 52-week high remains $22.23, putting it -30.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.10. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 394.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for REV Group Inc. (REVG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give REVG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) trade information

After registering a -0.12% downside in the last session, REV Group Inc. (REVG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.58 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.56%, and 12.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.98%. Short interest in REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw shorts transact 0.99 million shares and set a 4.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.75, implying an increase of 3.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REVG has been trading -46.28% off suggested target high and 23.93% from its likely low.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing REV Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. REV Group Inc. (REVG) shares are -9.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 700.00% against 31.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.20% this quarter before jumping 28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $629.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $564.4 million.

REVG Dividends

REV Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 07 and September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. REV Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

REV Group Inc. insiders hold 3.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.59% of the shares at 99.18% float percentage. In total, 95.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIP, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.77 million shares (or 52.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $647.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pzena Investment Management Llc with 4.29 million shares, or about 6.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $82.2 million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the REV Group Inc. (REVG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 1.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 13.77 million.