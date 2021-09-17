Why REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.52, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The REE share’s 52-week high remains $16.66, putting it -201.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.23. The company has a valuation of $1.84B, with average of 931.69K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.18% upside in the latest session, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.05 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.40%, and -42.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.76%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.75, implying an increase of 59.85% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REE has been trading -262.32% off suggested target high and 9.42% from its likely low.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170k.

REE Automotive Ltd. has its next earnings report out on August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. REE Automotive Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

REE Automotive Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.50% of the shares at 6.50% float percentage. In total, 6.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the company held over 15296.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.