SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) Has Gained 151.71% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.78, to imply an increase of 26.94% or $2.5 in intraday trading. The SGMA share’s 52-week high remains $9.40, putting it 20.2% up since that peak but still an impressive 75.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.83. The company has a valuation of $38.05M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 408.35K shares over the past 3 months.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) trade information

After registering a 26.94% upside in the last session, SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.47 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 26.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 88.18%, and 108.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 151.71%. Short interest in SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw shorts transact 7610.0 shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) estimates and forecasts

SGMA Dividends

SigmaTron International Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SigmaTron International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s Major holders

SigmaTron International Inc. insiders hold 22.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.35% of the shares at 28.82% float percentage. In total, 22.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 7.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 0.2 million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.09 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 3.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 54100.0, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.29 million.