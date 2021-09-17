QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Thursday – Up 47.55% From The Lows, What Happens Next

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.45, to imply an increase of 0.52% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The QS share’s 52-week high remains $132.73, putting it -518.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.25. The company has a valuation of $8.98B, with average of 8.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for QuantumScape Corporation (QS), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

After registering a 0.52% upside in the latest session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.68 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.23%, and 5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.33, implying an increase of 40.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QS has been trading -226.34% off suggested target high and -7.23% from its likely low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QuantumScape Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are -62.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.15% against 28.40%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation has its next earnings report out on July 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QuantumScape Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders hold 30.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.69% of the shares at 41.15% float percentage. In total, 28.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.69 million shares (or 4.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $342.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norges Bank Investment Management with 6.5 million shares, or about 2.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $548.92 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.67 million shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.89 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 84.51 million.