Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.67, to imply a decrease of -2.87% or -$2.53 in intraday trading. The OTIS share’s 52-week high remains $92.84, putting it -8.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.04. The company has a valuation of $37.61B, with an average of 2.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) trade information

After registering a -2.87% downside in the latest session, Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 91.71 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -2.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.52%, and -2.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.57%. Short interest in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) saw shorts transact 5.77 million shares and set a 2.96 days time to cover.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Otis Worldwide Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) shares are 29.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.86% against 25.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.80% this quarter before jumping 9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.56 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.21 billion and $3.49 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.80% before jumping 2.90% in the following quarter.

OTIS Dividends

Otis Worldwide Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 1.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)’s Major holders

Otis Worldwide Corporation insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.39% of the shares at 89.42% float percentage. In total, 89.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.82 million shares (or 8.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.59 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 34.38 million shares, or about 8.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.35 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.22 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $836.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.35 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 571.27 million.