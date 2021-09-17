Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Thursday’s Performance: Up 35.44% From The Lows, Now What?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares stood at 2.57 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $155.84, to imply a decrease of -2.64% or -$4.22 in intraday trading. The MTCH share’s 52-week high remains $174.68, putting it -12.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $100.61. The company has a valuation of $42.51B, with an average of 7.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Match Group Inc. (MTCH), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MTCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

After registering a -2.64% downside in the latest session, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 166.00 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -2.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.49%, and 22.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.87%. Short interest in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) saw shorts transact 12.74 million shares and set a 5.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $175.50, implying an increase of 11.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $148.00 and $192.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTCH has been trading -23.2% off suggested target high and 5.03% from its likely low.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Match Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are 8.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.07% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.40% this quarter before jumping 18.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $802.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $839.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $639.77 million and $651.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.40% before jumping 28.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 3.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.60% annually.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Match Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Match Group Inc. insiders hold 3.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.70% of the shares at 101.82% float percentage. In total, 98.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 29.36 million shares (or 10.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.73 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.04 million shares, or about 8.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.72 billion.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd holds roughly 7.31 million shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.25 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 1.17 billion.