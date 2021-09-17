Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) Added 3.27 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.23, to imply a decrease of -1.61% or -$1.02 in intraday trading. The MRVL share’s 52-week high remains $64.07, putting it -2.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.30. The company has a valuation of $52.16B, with an average of 3.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MRVL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

After registering a -1.61% downside in the latest session, Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.33 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.27%, and 8.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.05%. Short interest in Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw shorts transact 14.61 million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.13, implying an increase of 11.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $57.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRVL has been trading -36.59% off suggested target high and 8.4% from its likely low.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marvell Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) shares are 38.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.52% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.00% this quarter before jumping 48.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -117.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.10% annually.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 01 and December 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marvell Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.11%.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Marvell Technology Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.47% of the shares at 77.74% float percentage. In total, 77.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Robeco Schweiz AG. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.58 million shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $150.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 1.74 million shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $85.17 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 27.62 million shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.33 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.62 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 619.32 million.