Lithium Americas Corp. At $23.02: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares stood at 6.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.02, to imply a decrease of -6.16% or -$1.51 in intraday trading. The LAC share’s 52-week high remains $28.75, putting it -24.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.71. The company has a valuation of $3.25B, with an average of 6.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

After registering a -6.16% downside in the last session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.72 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -6.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.14%, and 49.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.43%. Short interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw shorts transact 10.5 million shares and set a 4.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.85, implying a decrease of -0.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.89 and $27.67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAC has been trading -20.2% off suggested target high and 30.97% from its likely low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lithium Americas Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are 44.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.63% against 22.00%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lithium Americas Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders hold 16.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.50% of the shares at 25.82% float percentage. In total, 21.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.87 million shares (or 2.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 1.78 million shares, or about 1.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.64 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.42 million shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 28.75 million.