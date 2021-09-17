KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) Stocks Rise 6.80% YTD; What Next For It?

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.14, to imply a decrease of -8.19% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The KBSF share’s 52-week high remains $5.83, putting it -85.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.65. The company has a valuation of $13.38M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 387.35K shares over the past 3 months.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

After registering a -8.19% downside in the last session, KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.04 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -8.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.65%, and -15.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.80%. Short interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) estimates and forecasts

KBSF Dividends

KBS Fashion Group Limited has its next earnings report out on September 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KBS Fashion Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

KBS Fashion Group Limited insiders hold 26.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.15% of the shares at 15.18% float percentage. In total, 11.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 6.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 31350.0 shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.1 million.