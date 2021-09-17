Is Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Poised For Further Gains At A 51.56% Distance From The Low?

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s traded shares stood at 109.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.84, to imply an increase of 69.91% or $1.58 in intraday trading. The CRVS share’s 52-week high remains $5.74, putting it -49.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.86. The company has a valuation of $100.52M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 302.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRVS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

After registering a 69.91% upside in the latest session, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.43 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 69.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.08%, and 17.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.52%. Short interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw shorts transact 1.2 million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.13, implying an increase of 25.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRVS has been trading -56.25% off suggested target high and 8.85% from its likely low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) shares are -28.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.57% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.20% this quarter before falling -123.90% for the next one.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 12.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.39% of the shares at 73.88% float percentage. In total, 64.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.05 million shares (or 21.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adams Street Partners, LLC with 3.28 million shares, or about 8.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.46 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 0.73 million.