Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) Up 40.59% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s traded shares stood at 54.32 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.29, to imply an increase of 44.18% or $2.54 in intraday trading. The IPHA share’s 52-week high remains $8.90, putting it -7.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.02. The company has a valuation of $454.30M, with average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IPHA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) trade information

After registering a 44.18% upside in the latest session, Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.95 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 44.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.00%, and 72.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.91, implying a decrease of -4.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.73 and $11.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IPHA has been trading -38.72% off suggested target high and 42.94% from its likely low.

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Innate Pharma S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) shares are 27.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -96.67% against 7.20%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.94 million.

IPHA Dividends

Innate Pharma S.A. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Innate Pharma S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s Major holders

Innate Pharma S.A. insiders hold 1.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.15% of the shares at 0.15% float percentage. In total, 0.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 46767.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 36630.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.