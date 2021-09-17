How Much Is Vy Global Growth (NYSE: VYGG) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.81, to imply an increase of 0.20% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The VYGG share’s 52-week high remains $12.74, putting it -29.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.63. The company has a valuation of $633.41M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 168.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) trade information

After registering a 0.20% upside in the latest session, Vy Global Growth (VYGG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.84 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.51%, and 0.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.05%. Short interest in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) saw shorts transact 47820.0 shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Vy Global Growth (VYGG) estimates and forecasts

VYGG Dividends

Vy Global Growth has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vy Global Growth has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)’s Major holders

Vy Global Growth insiders hold 0.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.47% of the shares at 87.28% float percentage. In total, 86.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marcho Partners LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.9 million shares (or 7.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with 2.55 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.76 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vy Global Growth (VYGG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 2.22 million.