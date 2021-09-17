How Much Is Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.89, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The BMBL share’s 52-week high remains $84.80, putting it -54.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.91. The company has a valuation of $10.12B, with an average of 4.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Bumble Inc. (BMBL), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BMBL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside in the last session, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.05 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.42%, and 18.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.93%. Short interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw shorts transact 5.16 million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.29, implying an increase of 11.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BMBL has been trading -36.64% off suggested target high and 8.91% from its likely low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $197.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $204.91 million.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bumble Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Bumble Inc. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 126.28% of the shares at 126.93% float percentage. In total, 126.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 85.82 million shares (or 71.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 5.7 million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $355.4 million.

We also have New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, New Economy Fund (The) holds roughly 2.19 million shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.14 million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about 133.79 million.