Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Gain Of 34.63% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 20.77% – What Should You Do Now?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.53, to imply a decrease of -1.85% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The ETRN share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -2.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.23. The company has a valuation of $4.23B, with an average of 3.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ETRN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

After registering a -1.85% downside in the latest session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.80 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.70%, and 16.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.77%. Short interest in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) saw shorts transact 11.03 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.33, implying an increase of 7.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETRN has been trading -46.9% off suggested target high and 37.04% from its likely low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equitrans Midstream Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares are 24.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -41.09% against -18.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.20% this quarter before falling -35.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $367.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $388.24 million.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 6.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Equitrans Midstream Corporation insiders hold 12.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.53% of the shares at 100.68% float percentage. In total, 88.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45.3 million shares (or 10.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $369.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 41.94 million shares, or about 9.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $342.2 million.

We also have Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Capital Income Builder, Inc. holds roughly 17.06 million shares. This is just over 3.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $139.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.18 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 99.41 million.