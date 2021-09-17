Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Is Worth A Gamble At $108.24

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $108.24, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The CZR share’s 52-week high remains $113.46, putting it -4.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.07. The company has a valuation of $23.71B, with an average of 1.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the latest session, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 112.18 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.86%, and 29.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.18%. Short interest in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw shorts transact 10.56 million shares and set a 2.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $127.82, implying an increase of 15.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $112.00 and $144.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CZR has been trading -33.04% off suggested target high and -3.47% from its likely low.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caesars Entertainment Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) shares are 19.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.97% against 28.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 102.50% this quarter before jumping 101.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 176.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.65 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.58 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -49.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 88.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.50% annually.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 05 and November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caesars Entertainment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Caesars Entertainment Inc. insiders hold 4.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.07% of the shares at 100.76% float percentage. In total, 96.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.81 million shares (or 12.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.34 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.58 million shares, or about 10.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.89 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 12.7 million shares. This is just over 6.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.11 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.04 million, or 3.37% of the shares, all valued at about 615.26 million.