Boom Or Bust: Where Is Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) Stock Headed Next?

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $119.40, to imply an increase of 3.11% or $3.6 in intraday trading. The CNI share’s 52-week high remains $128.41, putting it -7.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $98.69. The company has a valuation of $82.73B, with average of 2.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) trade information

After registering a 3.11% upside in the latest session, Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 120.37 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 3.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.49%, and 9.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.42%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.23, implying an increase of 20.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $137.64 and $176.91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNI has been trading -48.17% off suggested target high and -15.28% from its likely low.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian National Railway Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) shares are -1.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.41% against 26.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.10% this quarter before jumping 9.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $2.94 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.07 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -17.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.45% annually.

CNI Dividends

Canadian National Railway Company has its next earnings report out on October 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canadian National Railway Company has a forward dividend ratio of 2.03, with the share yield ticking at 1.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)’s Major holders

Canadian National Railway Company insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.74% of the shares at 80.01% float percentage. In total, 79.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 33.1 million shares (or 4.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.49 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 32.07 million shares, or about 4.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.38 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund holds roughly 10.71 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.15 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.88 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 956.24 million.