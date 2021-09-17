Boom Or Bust: What Are Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:METX) Future Prospects?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares stood at 8.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply a decrease of -1.35% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The METX share’s 52-week high remains $8.94, putting it -2529.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $43.32M, with an average of 22.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give METX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

After registering a -1.35% downside in the last session, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4198 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.23%, and -34.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.18%. Short interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw shorts transact 1.97 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 88.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, METX has been trading -782.35% off suggested target high and -782.35% from its likely low.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $31.71 million.

METX Dividends

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 26 and August 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. insiders hold 32.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.67% of the shares at 9.94% float percentage. In total, 6.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.27 million shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.65 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 51849.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49961.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24844.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 42483.0.