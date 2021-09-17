Boom Or Bust: What Are Elite Education Group International Limited’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Future Prospects?

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.80, to imply an increase of 33.33% or $1.95 in intraday trading. The EEIQ share’s 52-week high remains $35.20, putting it -351.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.91. The company has a valuation of $57.02M, with an average of 5.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 855.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

After registering a 33.33% upside in the last session, Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.94 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 33.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 49.43%, and 150.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.00%. Short interest in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) saw shorts transact 27100.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.22 million.

EEIQ Dividends

Elite Education Group International Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Elite Education Group International Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Elite Education Group International Limited insiders hold 81.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.59% of the shares at 3.15% float percentage. In total, 0.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45475.0 shares (or 0.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 4375.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $54687.0.