Boom Or Bust: What Are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NVâ€™s (NYSE:BUD) Future Prospects?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $57.55, to imply an increase of 0.28% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The BUD shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $79.67, putting it -38.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.45. The company has a valuation of $97.81B, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BUD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.74.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) trade information

After registering a 0.28% upside in the latest session, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.70 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.93%, and -6.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.91%. Short interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw shorts transact 4.57 million shares and set a 3.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.63, implying an increase of 24.9% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $57.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BUD has been trading -56.39% off suggested target high and 0.96% from its likely low.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) shares are -8.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.93% against 21.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.30% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $13.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.9 billion.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -107.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.70% annually.

BUD Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a forward dividend ratio of 1.17, with the share yield ticking at 2.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.17%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)â€™s Major holders

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.47% of the shares at 4.47% float percentage. In total, 4.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.09 million shares (or 0.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $760.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 8.47 million shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $609.6 million.

We also have American Balanced Fund and John Hancock Fds II-Fundamental Large Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 10.6 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $763.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 177.81 million.