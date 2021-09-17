BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s traded shares stood at 2.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.87, to imply a decrease of -5.45% or -$2.99 in intraday trading. The BBL share’s 52-week high remains $68.04, putting it -31.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.88. The company has a valuation of $141.93B, with an average of 2.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BHP Group (BBL), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) trade information

After registering a -5.45% downside in the latest session, BHP Group (BBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.19 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -5.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.81%, and -15.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.45%. Short interest in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw shorts transact 2.63 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.03, implying an increase of 4.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.05 and $72.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBL has been trading -38.81% off suggested target high and 30.5% from its likely low.

BHP Group (BBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BHP Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BHP Group (BBL) shares are -5.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.49% against 22.90%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.00% annually.

BBL Dividends

BHP Group has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BHP Group has a forward dividend ratio of 3.12, with the share yield ticking at 5.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.83%.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s Major holders

BHP Group insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.92% of the shares at 4.92% float percentage. In total, 4.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.15 million shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $413.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Farallon Capital Management, LLC with 4.0 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $231.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BHP Group (BBL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 43.67 million.