At Current Prices, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) Worth A Patient Look?

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s traded shares stood at 7.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply a decrease of -5.53% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MKD share’s 52-week high remains $2.23, putting it -596.88% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $37.37M, with an average of 7.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

After registering a -5.53% downside in the last session, Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5249 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -5.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.56%, and -31.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.54%. Short interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw shorts transact 0.78 million shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Molecular Data Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Molecular Data Inc. insiders hold 10.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.63% of the shares at 17.38% float percentage. In total, 15.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.65 million shares (or 14.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.45 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.49 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 16490.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17809.0