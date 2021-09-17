ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Surged 43.98% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.11, to imply an increase of 14.34% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The ARC share’s 52-week high remains $3.15, putting it -1.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $135.66M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 172.70K shares over the past 3 months.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) trade information

After registering a 14.34% upside in the last session, ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.28 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 14.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.19%, and 17.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 110.14%. Short interest in ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 11.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARC has been trading -12.54% off suggested target high and -12.54% from its likely low.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $98.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $97.11 million and $97.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.30% before jumping 0.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 115.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

ARC Dividends

ARC Document Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s Major holders

ARC Document Solutions Inc. insiders hold 17.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.10% of the shares at 59.76% float percentage. In total, 49.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.47 million shares (or 8.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC with 2.26 million shares, or about 5.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 1.28 million.