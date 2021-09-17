Analysts Say Peabody Energy Corporation Can Reach $18.00 In 12 Months

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares stood at 6.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.55, to imply a decrease of -8.04% or -$1.36 in intraday trading. The BTU share’s 52-week high remains $19.83, putting it -27.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 94.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $1.76B, with an average of 5.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

After registering a -8.04% downside in the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.83 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -8.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.33%, and 16.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 545.23%. Short interest in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) saw shorts transact 10.22 million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.75, implying a decrease of -5.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTU has been trading -15.76% off suggested target high and 29.26% from its likely low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peabody Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are 341.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 104.05% against 44.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 168.10% this quarter before jumping 137.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $833.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $847.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $671 million and $737.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.20% before jumping 14.90% in the following quarter.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peabody Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders hold 1.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.01% of the shares at 78.14% float percentage. In total, 77.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Elliott Investment Management L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 28.92 million shares (or 29.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 6.45 million shares, or about 6.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.72 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 10.39 million.