After The Stock Fell -16.79% Over The Week, Is 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Still A Buy?

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.01, to imply a decrease of -3.98% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The QFIN share’s 52-week high remains $45.00, putting it -114.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.67. The company has a valuation of $3.30B, with an average of 2.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QFIN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

After registering a -3.98% downside in the last session, 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.29 this Thursday, 09/16/21, dropping -3.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.79%, and 20.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.20%. Short interest in 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw shorts transact 6.41 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $226.45, implying an increase of 90.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $162.44 and $348.96 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QFIN has been trading -1560.92% off suggested target high and -673.16% from its likely low.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 360 DigiTech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares are -37.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.11% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.10% this quarter before falling -16.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 360 DigiTech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

360 DigiTech Inc. insiders hold 9.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.11% of the shares at 65.33% float percentage. In total, 59.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.73 million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $532.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 8.65 million shares, or about 6.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $361.96 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.49 million shares. This is just over 1.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 34.55 million.