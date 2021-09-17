Aenza S.A.A.’s (NYSE: AENZ) Stock Rises 6.92 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.70, to imply an increase of 6.92% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The AENZ share’s 52-week high remains $2.97, putting it -74.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $305.95M, with an average of 90030.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 214.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AENZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) trade information

After registering a 6.92% upside in the last session, Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7300 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 6.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.54%, and 28.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.57%. Short interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw shorts transact 44100.0 shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 32.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AENZ has been trading -47.06% off suggested target high and -47.06% from its likely low.

Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -38.63% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 86.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.96% annually.

AENZ Dividends

Aenza S.A.A. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aenza S.A.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)’s Major holders

Aenza S.A.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.92% of the shares at 6.92% float percentage. In total, 6.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Standard Life Aberdeen PLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.38 million shares (or 2.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of Nova Scotia / with 3.12 million shares, or about 1.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.43 million.

We also have Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd and Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 2.5 million.