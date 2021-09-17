AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2021, The Stock Is Down -50.80% Year-To-Date

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s traded shares stood at 4.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.80, to imply an increase of 5.26% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The ABCL share’s 52-week high remains $71.91, putting it -263.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.51. The company has a valuation of $5.36B, with an average of 2.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ABCL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

After registering a 5.26% upside in the last session, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.88 this Thursday, 09/16/21, jumping 5.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.43%, and 19.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.80%. Short interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw shorts transact 10.49 million shares and set a 5.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.40, implying an increase of 56.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABCL has been trading -177.78% off suggested target high and -26.26% from its likely low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AbCellera Biologics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares are -36.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.11% against 7.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $16.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.48 million.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

AbCellera Biologics Inc. insiders hold 31.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.69% of the shares at 69.67% float percentage. In total, 47.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.42 million shares (or 4.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $295.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.45 million shares, or about 3.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $229.9 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 5.41 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $118.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.11 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 68.41 million.